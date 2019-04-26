When the Vancouver Province (literally) turned into a tabloid

The owners of the Vancouver Province spent a year trying to figure out how to make the paper more profitable.

In the end, they decided to turn their paper sideways — or to switch formats by making it into a tabloid.

Editor Gerry Haslam talked to The National about why the Vancouver Province was switching to a tabloid format. (The National/CBC Archives)

"One of the criticisms of this paper over the years, by its advertisers and its readers, has been: 'You guys and the Sun are just the same,'" the paper's editor, Gerry Haslam, told The National back in April 1983, referring to the competing daily paper the Province found itself trying to catch up to.

"The tab, apart from anything else, is certainly different and distinctive," he added.

The Province and the Sun had both been broadsheets up to that point. They also had the same owner — the Toronto-based Southam Inc. — though the papers operated separate newsrooms.

Tom Kent, the journalist and public servant who led a 1980 inquiry on newspaper ownership in Canada, said that type of ownership arrangement — where one company dominated the market — should not have been permitted.

"I assume that what is being done at the moment is very much motivated, though, by the desire to keep out any competition and the fear that somebody else might come in and launch a tabloid to compete in the market," Kent told The National.

'There's such a thing as a good tab'

Some Province staff members were concerned about how the format change could change the paper's journalism.

Journalist Rod Mickleburgh had concerns about the Vancouver Province switching to a tabloid format. (The National/CBC Archives)

"There's such a thing as a good tab," said Rod Mickleburgh, the paper's labour reporter. "But as far as I'm concerned, it'll never replace a good, serious newspaper."

Haslam said the Province would not be heading in a direction that would upset readers.

"A tabloid in this market cannot be what I would call a 'sleazy tab,'" he said. "We're calling this one a family tab."

The National's Jerry Thompson closed out the report on the Province by noting Canada had seen a trend toward morning tabloid newspapers. While "not known for serious journalism, they are financially successful," he told viewers.

Almost four decades later, the Province and the Sun remain in operation — still as a tabloid and broadsheet, respectively.