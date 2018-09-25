When the Montreal Star's long history came to an end
Century-old paper folded after losing money and losing ground to competition
But that's not the news that was delivered on Sept. 25, 1979, when the 110-year-old newspaper folded, putting hundreds of people out of work.
Asked how she felt about the paper, Giller said: "I loved it and as most Montrealers did, they loved the Montreal Star."
The Star had struggled in the wake of an eight-month pressmen's strike, as the CBC's David Bazay reported on The National the day the paper closed. Ownership claimed the paper had lost millions in the previous year.
Bazay said the rival Montreal Gazette gained ground over the Star during the strike.
Less than a year later, two other big Canadian cities — Ottawa and Winnipeg — would each lose big papers of their own, in August of 1980.
The demise of the Ottawa Journal and the Winnipeg Tribune spurred the federal government to establish a royal commission on Canada's newspapers.