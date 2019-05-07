When pot was semi-legal in Alaska and the police didn't like it

By 1980, Canada had begun to take a long look at the decriminalization of marijuana — though some officials in a neighbouring U.S. state thought Ottawa should think twice about doing so.

The great state of Alaska had, for some time, made the possession of less than 30 grams of pot a minor offence.

Neil Van Camp, an Alaska resident, is seen smoking marijuana in 1980. (The National/CBC Archives)

But not everyone thought that was so great — at least not the police.

"Our experience has been that the philosophy just hasn't worked. It just hasn't been clear-cut," said Col. Tom Anderson of the Alaska State Troopers, in remarks that aired on The National on May 7, 1980.

"And what it boils down to is we've ended up with no enforcement and so, that means it's like it's been legalized."

'Horrendous' social problems?

Col. Tom Anderson of the Alaska State Troopers believed the state needed to take a harder line on marijuana. (The National/CBC Archives)

Anderson also said he didn't think anyone would agree "that just legalizing marijuana is the answer," adding that "the social problems that fall out of it are just horrendous."

According to reporter Colin Hoath, police expressed concerned that "the drug is turning up as a factor in traffic accidents and industrial injuries."

Hoath also cited "rising public concern that the drug is being widely used by youngsters" and that was a group that one legislator admitted was top of mind for many Alaskans.

'Tremendous concern' about kids

Alaskan legislator Charles Parr didn't think the loosened marijuana laws were in leaving society at risk. (The National/CBC Archives)

"Most people are not concerned about adults using marijuana," said Charles Parr, an Alaskan legislator.

"There is a tremendous concern about children — about minors using it and I think we'll have to do something about tightening up on sales to kids. No question about that.

"But I don't think we're in danger of the society falling apart and all the kids becoming hopheads."

Backing up Parr's argument was then-recent polling that suggested less than one-third of Alaskans favoured seeing tougher drug laws enacted.

Seven in 10 Alaskans instead either liked the law the way it was, or favoured "further relaxation of the law," as Hoath put it.