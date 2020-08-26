When Oakville, Ont., was named Canada's richest town (again)

The town of Oakville, Ont., had done it again.

The average income in Oakville, a town located "about halfway" between Toronto and Hamilton, stood at $12,950 in 1976 — about $56,750 in 2020 dollars — making it "the richest little town in Canada."

On Aug. 31, 1978, CBC reporter Fred Langan shared what the CBC catalog described as the "taxation statistics" for 1976.

Nearby Burlington, Ont., was itself in second place — and again second place behind Oakville as had been the case the year before, according to a Canadian Press report.

And Sept-Îles, Que., occupied the third-place spot, due in large part to "the riches of iron ore," said Langan.

Commuter town

Much of the reason for Oakville's wealth was its large number of high-income earners who commuted to their jobs in Toronto. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

Oakville, which featured "big houses by the lake," was home to a Ford plant, "where the pay is high," noted Langan.

"But that's not what puts Oakville in first place," he added. "Commuters do — people who travel half an hour or more to high-paying jobs in Toronto."

To illustrate the point, men and women in professional garb were seen disembarking from the GO commuter train.

Langan pointed out that Toronto had placed 37th in average income ratings, while Montreal was 32nd, and Vancouver was 17th.

"Suburbs outside those big cities all fared better," he said.

Profitable professions

Reporter Fred Langan noted that Oakville's low number of people collecting social assistance and high number of unfilled jobs rendered it the opposite of many places in Canada. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

There were statistics on the highest-paying professions, too, with doctors on top with an average salary of "just under" $50,000 per year. (That's almost $220,000 in 2020 dollars, according to the Bank of Canada inflation calculator.)

Lawyers fared well too, at an average $45,000 per year. Dentists placed third, at $43,000 a year.

"There might be a message here for ambitious young Canadians," said Langan. "Get yourself a medical, or a law degree, and head for Oakville."