When Julia Child shared her thoughts on metric measurements and low-fat food

One of the most knowledgeable American foodies believed her country's home cooks would be better served if they were working with metric measurements in their kitchens, as we sometimes do in Canada.

"I wish we had it," Julia Child admitted, during an appearance on CBC's Midday in November 1996.

The famed home cook and television presenter told the program she believed the metric system should have been marketed better to her fellow Americans.

"They got scientists and they scared people by making it sound as though you had to get [new] scales," she explained.

"But if they'd asked us cooks, we would be on the metrics now."

Pro-metric, anti-low fat

Famed foodie Julia Child is seen appearing on CBC's Midday program in November of 1996. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Child said she was familiar with metric measurements from the days when she had lived in France and she learned the advantages of it.

"It's so much easier," Child said.

Child, then 84 years old, was appearing on Midday to promote Baking with Julia, a book tied to her PBS program of the same name.

But she was open to questions on many topics, like her feelings about low-fat food.

"It's terrible, it's awful," said Child, who believed it was "much better" to eat "a little tiny taste" of something rich, rather than eat low-fat versions.

"I think some of this low-fat food is dreadful to eat."