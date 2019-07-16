When Canada was rolling out a lot of roller skates

Roller-skating was not a new sport in 1980 — it had been around for decades — but that year it was a popular pastime and lucrative business in Canada.

"It's become a multi-million dollar business in Canada," CBC News reporter Brian Murphy told viewers in a July 1980 report.

"The young people who yesterday flocked to the disco for their musical charge, now come to the roller rink, to move on wheels to the same beat."

The main component — the skates — had changed, Murphy said, with the addition of a boot and "quiet polyurethane wheels."

They were, he commented, an improvement over the old "rattling clip-on model."

He also noted that joining in on the latest craze would cost buyers of the latest boots between $75 and $100 (or $235 to $315 in today's dollars).

'They could sell more'

The old-style clip-on roller skate. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

One Canadian company enjoying the ride was Dominion Roller Skate, where the expectation was of over $5 million (almost $16 million today) in sales that year.

Murphy visited their Mississauga, Ont., factory, one of five owned by the company, where employees were busy turning out some of the more than 2,000 pairs a day.

"They could sell more, if they could make them," he added.

A Dominion Roller Skate employee works with wheels used on the company's roller skates in 1980. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

However, he reported, "the roller-skate market isn't very secure," noting that industry experts predicted that the "$25-million Canadian market will be saturated by 1982."

He spoke to the company's general manager, Herb Charlton, about plans to move east to the lucrative European market.

Overseas opportunity?

An employee at Dominion Roller Skate puts the finishing touches to a pair of skates in 1980. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

"Europe is a tremendous market," Charlton said. "They have a big interest in roller-skating and they have very few people who are in the roller-skating business as far as production-wise."

With a crowded, noisy outdoor rink behind him, Murphy cautioned that although roller-skating was currently "the thing to do," other fads have come and gone.

Those roller-skates, he said, "like the hula hoop could be collecting dust at the back of closets a year from now."