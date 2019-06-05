It was a different kind of reading list that some Canadian authors found themselves on in June 1978, when certain editions of their books were banned from being sold at bargain prices here at home.

Why? Because Ottawa had acted to crack down on copies of American-printed books that were then competing against Canadian-printed versions of the same products.

And it had set out of a specific list of 27 such books that were being immediately prohibited for sale.

'Fire-sale' prices

"This is the kind of book that's causing the uproar," CBC reporter Dan Bjarnason said, pointing a finger at a book called Pioneer Churches, during a report on The National on June 19, 1978.

At $9.99 — the equivalent of about $38 in today's dollars — Pioneer Churches was for sale in a Canadian bookstore for just over one-third of the original list price of $27.50.

Book tables with low, low prices on Canadian titles could be a problem in 1978. (The National/CBC Archives)

It seemed that some Canadian bookstores — Coles and Classic were named in this report — were accepting U.S.-published books by Canadian authors, "dumped" on them at "fire-sale" prices, and selling them on this side of the border.

Unfortunately, this meant that the authors and the Canadian publishers of the same books were not getting any of the profits and that's why some industry voices believed government intervention was needed.

In a June 21, 1978 story, the Toronto Star compared the price of a Canadian-published copy of the Margaret Laurence novel The Diviners, which sold for $8.95, with the U.S. Knopf-published edition, which was selling as an imported "surplus" copy for a mere $2.95.

The same story explained that this situation had been a source of complaint for years by the Writers' Union of Canada while the Canadian government was "pumping money into ... domestic publishing."

At the same time, the article pointed out, "it watched helplessly as Canadian book chains and American publishers combined to destroy the Canadian book market."

"Customs officials may now seize the American editions either at the border or at your local bookstore," Bjarnason reported. "And more books can be added to the list at any time."

'Canadian books on the cheap'

A view of the interior of a Classic Bookshop is seen in 1978. (The National/CBC Archives)

Brian Melzack of the Classic Bookshop chain told CBC that this could make selling to American publishers more difficult for writers, "if he [the American publisher] cannot turn to Canada ... for the remainder sale."

"That's absolute nonsense," author and longtime Front Page Challenge panellist Pierre Berton retorted, because "the dumping of books is of fairly recent origin ... before that Canadian authors sold lots of books to American publishers."

This may have been a win for Canadian authors and publishers, but as Bjarnason summed up, "there clearly is one loser, the Canadian customer, who can no longer get his Canadian books on the cheap."