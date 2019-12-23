Above-zero weather in wintry Winnipeg? Better send a news camera.

Like the camera operator who got the shot of a sign indicating it was 4 C on Jan. 3, 1984.

"Yesterday, it was bitter. Today, it's balmy," the CBC's Karen Webb told viewers on The National, noting that the city had just seen its coldest December in decades.

Hence the delirium that ensued when the "heat wave" arrived — as Webb put it — even if it only reached single digits. (Though that was well above the -13 C that was typical for that time of year.)

They knew they had to enjoy it

Many Winnipeggers were glad to see above-zero temperatures in January of 1984, following a month that was the coldest the city had seen in decades. (The National/CBC Archives)

"Today they shucked the winter woollies — the hats, the scarves and the mittens, and in some cases, their coats," Webb said.

Meteorologists believed the warm weather would stick around for a few more days.

Webb said Manitobans and those living in other parts of the Prairies where the mercury had been rising wouldn't be hesitating to enjoy their good fortune while it lasted.

"Westerners know just how seriously to take warm weather," said Webb. "This spell, for instance, could last three more days. Winter, on the other hand, will last three more months."