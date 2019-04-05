When a satellite dish helped Yukoners see more than CBC-TV

Forty years ago, the miners and families living in Faro, Yukon, were willing to take legal risks to avoid being forced to watch CBC-TV.

Having a satellite dish was a big deal for Faro, Yukon, as it allowed residents to watch two additional TV channels. (The National/CBC Archives)

Back then, there was just one channel locals could receive on their televisions — that would be English CBC.

The game changed, however, when a Whitehorse cable company installed a satellite dish on the local recreation centre of the remote mining town.

That dish allowed Faro residents to tap into American television signals and gain access to two new channels.

"Faro families are scrambling to hook up to the system, despite the fact that it remains totally unlicensed by the federal authorities," the CBC's Colin Hoath reported on The National on April 7, 1979.

"The owners admit it's all illegal, but say they went ahead to make the point that Canadian rules are depriving six million Canadians of alternate TV service unnecessarily."

Don't even try taking it away