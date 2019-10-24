When $9 was considered pricey for a Halloween costume

Looking good for Halloween came at a price if you lived in Saskatoon in 1981.

Meaning you had to spend at least $9 to get a half-decent mask or costume.

"Whether you want to look scary, or just plain silly, it can be expensive," reporter Paul Lewis told viewers on The National, as part of a report filed from a crowded local costume store.

"Costumes here range from $9 to $45."

The CBC's Paul Lewis said Halloween was an opportunity for adults and children "to become someone else" for a night -- like this man who was dressed as a wizard. (The National/CBC Archives)

With inflation, of course, those costumes would be priced at the equivalent of $24 to $120 in 2019 dollars.

Still, Lewis said there were benefits to dressing up on the last day of October.

"For adults and children, it's a good opportunity to fantasize, to become someone else," he said, as the camera showed a man in a wizard hat.