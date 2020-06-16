What life without pro baseball looked like in 1994

If Major League Baseball doesn't have players taking the field this year, it won't just be athletes and baseball organizations losing money.

That's because many businesses in MLB cities, like Toronto, will presumably have fewer customers dropping by for a drink or a bite to eat, if sports fans aren't coming out for a ballgame.

That seems to be a possibility in 2020, if pro baseball cannot come to an agreement on how to get its season started amid an ongoing pandemic and a strained relationship between the league and its players.

Back in 1994, Canada had two cities with MLB teams that weren't playing baseball as a result of a labour disruption — a strike that would wipe out the season and prove particularly heartbreaking for the Montreal Expos.

A lot of refunds

Fans were lining up for ticket refunds the very day Major League Baseball officially scrapped its 1994 season in September of that year. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

And when that MLB season was officially scrapped on Sept. 14, 1994, the CBC's Paul Hunter investigated what that would mean for baseball-dependent businesses.

His report started with fans who were lined up at Toronto's SkyDome (now known as the Rogers Centre) to get refunds for the tickets they had purchased for games that had been cancelled.

According to Prime Time News, the lost 22 home games that had remained unplayed by the Blue Jays meant 1 million seats would go unfilled that would have been sources of revenue for the team.

Fans — the people who would otherwise be sitting in those seats — weren't impressed by the season's collapse.

'Frustrated, disappointed, fed up'

Fans were fed up by baseball pulling the plug on the 1994 MLB season. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

"I'm frustrated, disappointed, fed up," said one fan, who was wearing a sports jacket as he stood in the area where fans were getting their refunds.

"Multiply that by fans who bought tickets for every seat, for every game the rest of the season and you've got a huge loss for the team, the stadium and anyone who makes their living off of baseball," Hunter told Prime Time News viewers.

Ben Freedman had lost thousands of dollars as a result of the halt to the baseball season in 1994, before it was officially scrapped in September of that year. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

Like Ben Freedman of the Toronto T-Shirt Co., who Hunter said had already lost "thousands" since the labour disruption began weeks earlier.

"I'm thinking to myself: 'For God's sake, can't you find a solution? For God's sake, stop this,'" Freedman told Prime Time News. "It's just awful."

'They're crazy'

This ice-cream seller told Prime Time News he couldn't see the sense behind the labour dispute that ended the 1994 MLB season. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

A man who was operating an ice cream cart near the SkyDome couldn't see the sense in the season-ending strike.

"They're crazy, they're absolutely crazy," he said. "What the hell? They're making the big bucks, when you are and I are struggling to make a living."

From what Hunter reported, there were, however, some businesses that might possibly benefit from the lack of competition for entertainment spending — like the Toronto Argonauts football club, which then also played at the SkyDome.

"We just want to see our fans back in the stands," Argos coach Bob O'Billovich explained.

That might be one difference this year, in terms of the 2020 comparison, as the CFL's own path forward during the current pandemic remains unclear.