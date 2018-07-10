In the summer of 1985, Tina Turner was singing the praises of Newfoundland — and why not?

The legendary singer, who reached #1 on the charts with the song What's Love Got to Do with It?, was launching her North American tour there, starting with four shows in St. John's.

Turner said she liked what she saw of the city and its oceanside views.

"I have a view from my window, it looks like the neck going out to the sea," Turner said, when speaking with reporters during her visit to the Newfoundland capital. "That is very soothing to wake up in the morning to have my coffee to."

'A quiet place'

Some of Tina Turner's fellow musicians and touring crew played some baseball when spending a few days in St. John's during the summer of 1985. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Turner said the city was a place that she and her fellow musicians could stay in and focus on getting ready for audiences.

"We needed a quiet place," she said. "The musicians can get sort of side-tracked... it was good to get out of L.A. or New York."

Indeed, her crew kicked back by playing baseball while in the city and by visiting local bars and restaurants.

And Turner promised they would "hit a few of the little nightspots before we're gone."