There were so many options for frozen treats in the '80s

There was no need to go to the ice cream shop in the '80s — not when you could stock your suburban freezer with every frozen treat under the blazing hot summer sun.

In July 1987, Midday's Kathryn O'Hara gave viewers an overview of some of the conveniently packaged frozen desserts that were available at that time.

For starters, there was the classic Popsicle, which was priced at a bargain 25 cents or so. But it wasn't as economical a choice as it used to be.

"They used to cost a nickel ... now they're 25 cents," said O'Hara.

Or the traditional ice cream bar, which was slightly pricier, at 70 cents or so.

Adults bought the good stuff

Kathryn O'Hara holds up a Chipwich, which the Midday contributor named as an example of a premium treat that was being marketed to consumers in 1987. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Next came the more expensive options, which O'Hara referred to as the "premium treats" on the market.

Examples included the Oh Henry branded frozen treat, as well as the Chipwich.

"These are really geared as adult treats," O'Hara said, given that the price point was at least $1.30 for a single serving.

Lower-calorie options included yogurt bars and fruit bars, which O'Hara said were being marketed to women and were available in boxes of four or six.