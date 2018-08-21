The varied resume of actor/rocker/publisher Keanu Reeves
When he went to Winnipeg to play Hamlet
"That's, I guess, the first play that I was exposed to and I found myself enjoying reading it and speaking it aloud," said Reeves, who then participated in his first swordfight while acting it out. (This is well before he showed off his sword skills in Dangerous Liaisons or 47 Ronin, of course.)
"From that moment on, I have enjoyed [Shakespeare] and pursued learning about it and acting in it," he added.
The interview took place less than a month before the play was set to open. Swain asked Reeves how he felt tackling the title role in Hamlet.
"There's a lot there and hopefully I will be able to go as far as the play warrants," he said.
20,000 Hamlet/Keanu fans
More than 20,000 fans enjoyed seeing him perform Shakespeare on the stage at the Manitoba Theatre Centre, according to a CBC News report seen below. (According to the MTC website, it was the company's first-ever production to be sold out before it opened.)
Reeves was grateful for the support the theatregoers and the city had shown him as well. On the day of his last performance, Reeves — wearing a toque and Canada Goose jacket suited to Winnipeg's winter weather — signed autographs and mingled with fans.
Asked what his favourite part of Winnipeg was, Reeves said it was the people he'd encountered while in the city.
