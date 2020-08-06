The TTC strike that lasted for 23 days

The Toronto Transit Commission and its union were "miles apart" when it came to negotiating a new contract in August 1974. And that meant commuters and all TTC users were themselves going to have to go the extra mile.

"The union wants a 40 per cent raise, while the latest offer from the TTC is for 19 per cent," said CBC reporter Ted Bissland on Aug. 11 that year.

A strike seemed all but inevitable — and according to Bissland, it was going to leave 600,000 people looking for "alternatives" to get to work.

And even though Metro Chairman Paul Godfrey said he hoped a settlement would soon be reached, the city was already undertaking efforts to mitigate the effects of a strike.

Chance for co-operation

Metro Chairman Paul Godfrey said the city hoped a settlement with the transit union would soon be reached, but that the city must be prepared for an "extended" strike. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

Taxi licensing authorities were working to relax rules that prevented cabs from picking up more than one rider, and city officials were urging many businesses to switch to a "staggered hours program."

"We must be prepared for an extended strike," said Godfrey. "A transit strike poses major inconveniences to hundreds of thousands of metropolitan Toronto residents. That inconvenience can be lessened with the help and co-operation of all our residents."

Godfrey even suggested there might be an upside to a strike: it could inspire "a spirit of mutual assistance in this time of trouble."

'Charming midsummer adventure'?

"The second week, people are hesitant to stop," said a commuter who had resorted to hitchhiking to get downtown. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

On Aug. 12, Torontonians got a chance to test Godfrey's optimistic forecast first-hand when the first TTC strike in 22 years began.

But almost two weeks later, the effects of the strike — during which 5,700 transit workers were off the job — had become apparent.

"This was the week that the bloom wore off the Toronto transit strike," said an unnamed reporter in another CBC report from Aug. 24, 1974.

"All those commuters who had been viewing it as a charming midsummer adventure began to get a little testy."

A woman is seem with her thumb out to catch a ride on Day 13 of the strike. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

Men and women alike were seen hopping into cars on a city street, apparently after sticking out their thumbs to catch a lift.

"The traffic downtown is growing steadily more congested," said the reporter. "Hitchhikers are finding it takes longer to get rides."

And, he added, the "novelty of riding a bike" was wearing off, given the summer heat. Commuters were "losing patience" with the strike.

"I'd like to see it end," said a man interviewed on the sidewalk. "It's causing a lot of headaches."

A man interviewed on the street said the strike was having a negative impact on his "love life." (CBC News/CBC Archives)

Transit users and drivers weren't the only people feeling a negative impact from the strike: downtown businesses were hurting too and pegging their losses at more than $20 million, according to the reporter.

"Major department stores no longer stay open in the evenings," he said. "Even the cab drivers are complaining because they're spending all their time tied up in traffic jams."

According to the Globe and Mail, transit service resumed on Sept. 4 after 78 per cent of transit workers voted to go back to work in the face of a provincially mandated end to the strike.