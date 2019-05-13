The town that tried to keep 'dirty hippies' away

In the summer of 1971, a lot of young people saw Canada by sticking out their thumbs. But one Ontario town wasn't about to roll out the welcome mat for them.

An unused school building on the edge of North Bay, Ont., was the proposed site for a youth hostel for young people passing through. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

Riverbend Public School, "well out on the fringes" of North Bay, Ont., was at the centre of a town controversy — "a controversy that seems to be popping up coast to coast this June," said the CBC's Norman Depoe.

"It's not a very big building, but it's big enough to be a hostel for the wandering youth, with separate accommodations for boys and girls," said Depoe.

The local board of education had approved the idea to convert it to a shelter, and that's when the trouble began.

The city council, on the other hand, voted "in solid majority" to reconsider the whole proposal, and some members of the chamber of commerce tried to do the same.

Drugs, sex, and 'dirty hippies'

A trio that may or may not be just passing through North Bay, Ont., walks on Main Street in June 1971. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

The CBC camera caught images of young people walking along the town's main street, some of whom may have been among the 3,000 to 5,000 young people who were expected to pass through in 1971.

"A hundred residents of the school district turned out to protest last month," reported Depoe. "Their complaints: drugs, sex, dirty hippies — and they didn't want people like that in a children's play area."

There was also the perception that tax dollars were supporting a group that local businesses viewed as vagrants, and that local police would be overstretched by the need to check regularly on a building far out of town.

Non-denominational initiative

"Drugs? That problem's everywhere. It's not strictly related to the people that are at the hostels," said Father John Fisher of the Catholic Information Centre in North Bay, Ont. (CBC News/CBC Archives)

The hostel was to be run by a committee from local churches and headed by Father John Fisher of the Catholic Information Centre. He had successfully run a similar hostel the season before.

Depoe asked him about the youth who tended to use the hostel, who locals believed were both dirty and on drugs.

"You're always going to encounter kids that are dirty after they've been on the highway for a certain number of hours and no place to wash up," said Fisher.

As for drugs, "that problem's everywhere," he pointed out.

"We have a rule at our hostel ... our rules are simple: no booze, no drugs, and no sex," he added. "Anybody that did have drugs on them wasn't allowed in our hostel."

According to the Toronto Star, Fisher opened a hostel in North Bay above a dress shop on North Bay's Main Street with 21 mattresses on June 11, 1971.