It was a hotel the big chains likely weren't interested in adding to their portfolio, as it was built for guests who made a mess and never paid for their accommodations.

Elizabeth Murray had a sign for her so-called "Coonrad Hilton" raccoon shelter in Dunrobin, Ont. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Those guests were raccoons — and their quirky shelter was shown in a report on CBC-TV's Midday back in October of 1987.

According to the Midday report, Elizabeth Murray called the place "The Coonrad Hilton," an apparent play on the name of the famous American hotelier, Conrad Hilton.

It was a shed-like structure at her home in Dunrobin, Ont., — which is now part of Ottawa — where she housed raccoons she was nursing back to health.

Some were injured, some had been sick. Others had been abandoned. All were returned to the wild after a stay with Murray.

A raccoon is seeing looking out from a cage at the Dunrobin, Ont., home of Elizabeth Murray, in 1987. (Midday/CBC Archives)

The Midday report said Murray would look after up to 70 raccoons across the spring and summer.

When she had to part ways with them, Murray took the raccoons to places where she felt they would be safe in the wild.

"I like to make sure that they've got a good place to go to and that it's secure as it can be in the wild for them, well away from humans and human habitation and farms," she told CBC.

Midday reported that she used to find it hard to say goodbye to the raccoons she looked after, but then felt more confident about how they would fare when returned to the wild.