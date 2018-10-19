The time someone named a raccoon shelter after hotelier Conrad Hilton
Shelter was where sick, injured and abandoned raccoons were housed while they recuperated
Those guests were raccoons — and their quirky shelter was shown in a report on CBC-TV's Midday back in October of 1987.
It was a shed-like structure at her home in Dunrobin, Ont., — which is now part of Ottawa — where she housed raccoons she was nursing back to health.
The Midday report said Murray would look after up to 70 raccoons across the spring and summer.
When she had to part ways with them, Murray took the raccoons to places where she felt they would be safe in the wild.
"I like to make sure that they've got a good place to go to and that it's secure as it can be in the wild for them, well away from humans and human habitation and farms," she told CBC.
Midday reported that she used to find it hard to say goodbye to the raccoons she looked after, but then felt more confident about how they would fare when returned to the wild.