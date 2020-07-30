The teen golfer who survived a lightning strike in Saskatchewan

Michael Ulmer's hat told the tale of the lightning that had passed through him.

Its charred and tattered remains included a giant hole made the day the Saskatchewan teenager was struck on Regina's Flowing Springs golf course in July of 1990.

"I was in the middle of a back swing — my practice swing," Ulmer said, recalling the moment in an interview that aired on CBC's Midday the following summer.

"It travelled down my club and went in my ear and down my ankle."

Wrong place, wrong time?

In August 1991, Michael Ulmer shows a CBC reporter the hat he was wearing when he was struck by lightning on a Regina-area golf course the previous summer. (Midday/CBC Archives)

He was obviously in the wrong place at the wrong time — the exact spot where lightning was striking.

What worked out in his favour, however, was that the Regina General Hospital was holding its annual golf tournament that day — and two doctors on site were there to look after the injured teenager as paramedics rushed to the scene.

And bizarrely, the people who came to his aid were wearing novelty T-shirts for the tournament that had an image of a golf club with a lighting bolt going through it.

"Well, your chances of getting struck by lightning aren't that great anyways," said Ken Ulmer, the teen's father.

"But what are your chances of getting struck by lightning when the General Hospital's emergency staff is holding their annual golf tournament?"

The golfing would continue

Michael Ulmer was back on the golf course within weeks of being struck by lightning. (Midday/CBC Archives)

The CBC's Brenda Irving reported that Ulmer ultimately ended up spending five days on a life support system, required eventual surgery and also suffered "temporary paralysis."

Still, he was out golfing on the same course within weeks of the lightning strike.

"It's pretty incredible odds that it will happen again," he told Midday. "You know, I love golf and I'll continue to do it."