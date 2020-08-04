The St. John's machinist who built his own car body out of wood

No one had a car quite like Don Piercey's — in part because he assembled it himself, in part because its body was crafted out of wood.

In August 1993, Midday spoke to Piercey about his creation, which he gladly showed off to a CBC camera in St. John's.

The two-seater roadster had a sleek mahogany exterior and a maple leaf-shaped hood ornament. It was powered by a Volkswagen engine and anchored to an existing metal chassis.

Piercey, a machinist by trade, told Midday that the inspiration to build the vehicle had come from the pages of a magazine.

How it came to be

Don Piercey said he liked to take his car out for a drive whenever the weather was good in the summer. (Midday/CBC Archives)

"The original idea came from a Mechanix Illustrated magazine back in 1964," Piercey told Midday.

Piercey said that dune buggies had become trendy in the following decade and he'd been interested in those, too — but they were hard to acquire and also expensive to buy.

Those drawbacks drove him back to what he'd seen in Mechanix Illustrated years earlier.

"So, I went back to the old idea of the wooden thing again," he said.

18 months of work

The body of Don Piercey's car was made of wood, as was its dashboard. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Piercey said it took him about 18 months to build his car, which had a supporting wooden frame structure that was then covered with a mahogany veneer plywood.

He said the construction of the car's front fenders were the trickiest part of the project — though the headlights were what caught the eye of Midday co-host Kevin Newman.

"How were you able to make those? They're so round," Newman asked the machinist.

Piercey said he'd cut sections of plywood rings, which had been glued together "and then later, they were then turned in a lathe" to achieve their curved shape.

He estimated he'd spent no more than $1,000 building the car body, as he used a lot of material he already had on hand at home.

'A little bit of furniture polish'

Don Piercey said the front fenders were the hardest part of his project. (Midday/CBC Archives)

With the car fully assembled, Piercey said he made sure to use "a little bit of furniture polish on it" a couple of times a year.

Other than that, he simply enjoyed driving it around town during the summer when the weather was good.

"Pretty well whenever we get a fine day suitable for it," he told Midday.

He also kept a fire extinguisher tucked close to his driver's seat, in case of any problems.