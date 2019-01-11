The slalom run that gave Anne Heggtveit and Canada a historic gold
Before Heggtveit's Olympic victory in 1960, Canada had never won a gold in alpine skiing
It would prove to be the right choice, as the well-rested Heggtveit would take home the gold medal in the slalom event.
And according to the Canadian Olympic Team website, it was the first time Canada had claimed a gold medal in alpine skiing at the Olympic Games.
Heggtveit said she felt calm during the competition.
That same year Heggtveit would go on to win the Lou Marsh Award — an award recognizing Canada's top athlete.
She started skiing early
Appearing on CBC's Front Page Challenge in March of 1960, Heggtveit talked about her early days in her sport, which began well before she started school.
"I started at the age of two. I think I went up to the ski club at the age of three and started racing at the age of six," Heggtveit told the panellists.
In 1976, Heggtveit was made a member of the Order of Canada. She was inducted into the Canadian Ski Hall of Fame in 1982.