It was definitely a case where the breaking down of a silo was a welcome development.

Especially for the pilots who'd spent the first half of the 1980s dodging that silo during landings at the municipal airport in Chatham, Ont.

A farmer had built the structure on his property near near the edge of the runway, during a long-running dispute with various government officials.

"Bob Walker simply wanted to keep low-flying pilots away from his hog farm," the CBC's Dan Bjarnason put it, when describing the backstory of the silo to viewers on The National on Nov. 1, 1985.

"So, he thought, why not throw up something conspicuous, like a silo, to get the pilots' attention?"

He added: "Maybe they'd get the hint. They did notice."

A 'hard right, then left'

Bob Walker put up the silo in 1980 near the edge of the runway at the municipal airport in Chatham, Ont. (The National/CBC Archives)

Bjarnason's report then showed viewers what the silo meant for pilots: They'd had to weave their way around it every time they landed since it was put up in 1980.

"Landing here at Chatham kept pilots on their toes," said Bjarnason, perhaps underselling the degree of difficulty they faced. "They had to approach low, veer hard right, then left."

Five years after the silo was erected — and various attempts failed to force Walker to bring it down — a deal was reached that worked for the farmer, the airport and various levels of government.

"The deal: Ottawa buys the land from Bob [Walker], the town buys it from Ottawa, Bob rents it back from the town, but the silo goes," said Bjarnason.

Chatham Mayor Margaret Archibald, wearing a custom sweatshirt for the occasion, was on hand with a champagne bottle to celebrate the moment that the silo began to come down.