Twenty Octobers ago, a well-known rapper was hanging around with the Toronto Raptors.

It wasn't Drake, obviously, as he was turning 13 that month.

But it was Percy Miller, who was better known to his fans as Master P.

The New Orleans rapper had already seen a lot of success in the world of music — both as a solo performer and through the record label he founded, No Limit Records. He'd also been a very successful entrepreneur to that point.

But Miller told CBC News that he still hadn't accomplished everything he wanted to do in life.

And that was why he'd sought a spot on the Toronto team.

'Just chasing my dreams'

Percy "Master P" Miller is seen wearing a Raptors jersey, as he tries to block Andre Miller during an exhibition game in Toronto on Oct. 26, 1999. (Kevin Frayer/Canadian Press)

"My whole dream was to be a basketball player, be in the NBA and this music thing blew up for me," said Miller.

"And now I'm just chasing my other dreams ... which is basketball."

At the time of his tryout with the Raptors, Miller was actually on the cover of Fortune magazine, as part of a story on the wealthiest Americans under the age of 40. At that point, the magazine estimated his net worth at $361 million.

So things were going to be just fine for him, whether or not he made the team.

'Long shot' bid for roster spot

Butch Carter is seen speaking to CBC News about Percy Miller's tryout with the Toronto Raptors. (CBC Evening News/CBC Archives)

The CBC's Paul Riley said it was "a long shot" for Miller to land a spot on the roster, but from what Raptors Coach Butch Carter told the reporter, the team had enjoyed having Master P around.

"We've made investments in a lot of young players here, you know? And we've got to decide if we'll make an investment, which is a minimal investment, in someone like him," Carter told CBC News.

"He's been nothing but positive here."

Percy "Master P" Miller is seen working out with the Raptors during the pre-season in October 1999. (CBC Evening News/CBC Archives)

Miller, who was 29 according to Forbes, had a positive outlook about his ongoing tryout when he spoke to CBC News.

"Like anything you do, if you work hard, you can get there and that's what I'm doing," he said. "I mean, my whole life has been No Limit and that's what it's about right now."

Miller would actually get to take to the basketball court with the Raptors in some exhibition action. Unfortunately, though, he did not end up being signed by the team for the regular season.