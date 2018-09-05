The raccoons who let themselves in for a nightly dinner
A plan to keep critters out of the garbage turned into a daily ritual
Clever said the raccoons came to her back door seeking a handout.
'That got to be a bit of a problem'
Installing a sliding door stopped "that sort of nonsense," Clever said.
They take the winters off, apparently
Surprisingly, Clever said the raccoons didn't come to her door year-round.
"They come out, usually in March of each year and then the babies appear around the third week of June," she said, noting that they tended to stay until the start of December or so.
A few made enough of an impression to get a name.
"We've only named a couple, those were really prizes — one was called Tickle-Tummy and he was really a beaut and he came back for several years," said Clever.
"And there was another one — Barney — and he was also very beautiful. In fact, nature photographers have come down to take photographs of him because he was quite special.
"But after a while, they disappear."
These days, the City of Toronto website advises residents not to feed wild animals.