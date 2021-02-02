The promise of the 'information highway' in 1994

The ways Canadians "work, play, shop and live" could be expected to be different in the future CBC projected in 1994, and it was all due to what it called the "information highway."

As Pamela Wallin set it up as host of CBC's Prime Time News on Feb. 7, 1994, it could all be made possible by a company that owned "a cable television system, a telephone network and a few newspapers to boot."

And by attempting to acquire publisher Maclean-Hunter, which CBC also reported that week, Rogers Communications was trying to be that company.

Rogers wanted to be a "big wheel on a new road," said Wallin — a road that was being called "the information highway."

Going to school...

"If you have the computer system you can do it at home," said a student at Carleton University. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

At Ottawa's Carleton University, an experiment with a new way of learning via that highway — what we know today as the internet — was already underway.

Seated in front of a computer with what appeared to be a livestream from a classroom, a student outlined a benefit right away, assuming you had the right equipment.

"You don't even have to come to school," he said.

Reporter Allen Garr positioned himself in a spot with a view of a real highway and held up a coaxial cable to explain the concept.

"The highways that most of us are familiar with are publicly funded stretches of asphalt and cement," he said. "But the highways of the future will be private, built out of bits of cable like this one."

... and going about daily tasks

A "video mall" on the information superhighway could offer various services, entertainment and education. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

And rather than carrying people, they'd carry information.

"At home, you'll be able to pick out movies, pay your bills, or check traffic before heading out the door," said Garr.

At what appeared to be a trade show illustrating the concept, Garr viewed other functions like electronically ordering drugs, taking out loans, and consulting with doctors "in other countries."

But sociologist Robert MacFadden saw a downside for people travelling the highway too.

"It's exciting at first, and then they say 'wait a minute, I need my own time. I need time with my family.'"