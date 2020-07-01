The original Perry Mason was Canadian and played the character for decades

It wasn't easy being Perry Mason, even though he was one of the most popular characters on television.

Raymond Burr played the fictional lawyer for more than nine years and the Canadian-born actor's verdict was that the case was just too long for him to stick with.

"It's the one thing in my life that I would not do over again if I had my life to do over again," Burr told CBC's Front Page Challenge in 1983, when asked how he felt about his work on the long-running Perry Mason series in the 1950s and '60s, for which he won two Emmy awards.

"I was tied up for nine solid years ... and lived in the studio," he added. "I had no life."

And yet, Burr would end up coming back to playing Perry Mason again, in a series of more than two dozen made-for-TV movies that aired between 1985 and 1993, the year the actor died.

This year, the Perry Mason character, who originated in stories written by lawyer and novelist Erle Stanley Gardner, has been reimagined for a new show that began airing on HBO in June.

This time another Canadian, Tatiana Maslany, is playing a key role in the rebooted series, though not as the title character. He is being portrayed by Welsh actor Matthew Rhys on the new Perry Mason.