The Montreal museum curator who was nuts about squirrels

Delise Alison loved squirrels so much she had raised seven of them — and they seemed to love her right back.

A museum curator at McGill University, Alison calmly held her seventh grey squirrel, Septimus, as she talked to CBC reporter John Fitzgibbon outside on the school campus.

"Alison loves squirrels, but she doesn't really know why," said CBC reporter John Fitzgibbon in a February 1980 item for the program Today From Quebec.

"At McGill, she's become the defender of the squirrel."

Population implosion

DeLise Alison called the squirrel Septimus because it was the seventh one she had raised. (Today From Quebec/CBC Archives)

And it seemed they needed defending. The squirrel population on campus had been healthy five years earlier, at more than 40 animals.

By early 1980, there were just five of the rodents making their home at the Montreal university.

Fitzgibbon said habitat loss — there were fewer elm trees around due to disease or removal — was a reason for the decline. And Alison said she knew what needed to happen.

"I'd like to see nest boxes put up for them," she said.

Such "small boxes, the right size for squirrels" would have dimensions of 15x7x7 inches, Alison said. There would be a hole in one side and a roof with overhang, "so the rain can't go in."

The boxes would go "fairly high up in trees," she added.

'He's not shy'

"It's hard to do an interview with a squirrel scampering up and down your leg," said reporter John Fitzgibbon. (Today From Quebec/CBC Archives)

But because she was getting no help in such an initiative, Septimus was going to be Alison's last squirrel.

The squirrel, who was present for much of Fitzgibbon's interview with Alison, was doing what squirrels do: climbing.

"Being raised by a human, he thinks she's a tree," said the reporter. "And he's not shy of other humans, either."

Septimus was seen climbing on the back of Fitzgibbon's leg.

Further illustrating the squirrel's inconvenient activity, the report showed a moment during which Alison interrupted her train of thought.

"Oh my gosh," she gasped, leaning over to pull her skirt up to her knees to reveal Septimus clinging there.