The ice-fishing derby that turned into a mass rescue effort in 1997

Helicopters aren't normally part of a day of ice fishing, but they had to become involved when hundreds of anglers got stranded on a frozen lake.

That's what happened on Ontario's Lake Simcoe on Jan. 25, 1997, near Jacksons Point, Ont., when all those people were out on the ice to take part in a winter fishing competition.

"It was an annual fishing derby, [with] hundreds of people out on the lake to catch the big one, but it was nature that caught them off guard," reporter Ron Izawa told viewers on The National that night.

Izawa explained the ice "began to fracture in all directions" without warning during the afternoon.

'A dangerous predicament'

On the Jan. 25, 1997 broadcast of The National, reporter Ron Izawa summarized the situation on Ontario's Lake Simcoe where hundreds of anglers had been left stranded on its icy surface. (The National/CBC Archives)

"That stranded most of the people, leaving them in a dangerous predicament."

Helicopters were dispatched to help, but they couldn't rescue everybody by the time The National aired that night.

"Just over 200 people were successfully airlifted today, but due to bad weather, rescue efforts had to be put on hold."

The following night, reporter Satinder Bindra picked up the story for Sunday Report.

'Plucking people from the ice'

"For the second day, rescue crews were plucking people from the ice," Bindra told viewers.

At that point, there were still some people on the ice who hadn't left — and there were others who wanted to get back out there to fish as soon as possible.

Standing at the shore, local resident Danielle Brown said she knew numerous people caught in the lake-top drama.

"My family was pretty scared, knowing that we had a lot of friends, a lot of family out here."

Bindra said police remained concerned about the people who were staying out on the ice "waiting for that bite" on the other ends of their fishing lines.

The next day, the Toronto Star reported that officials believed the rescue effort would likely end up costing more than $300,000.