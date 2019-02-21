The ice buildup that stranded P.E.I. spuds 40 years ago
Icebreaker sent in after buildup of ice turned hour-long ferry trips into nine-hour tours
It was all because of the thick layers of ice that had formed in the Northumberland Strait 40 years ago.
Over the previous week, ferries had been taking up to nine hours to make a 15-kilometre trek that normally took less than 60 minutes to complete, due to the problems with the ice.
Allison said in some cases, the ferries simply couldn't complete their journeys.
Traffic jam at the terminal
The slow-down in ferry service then caused problems at the ferry terminals on both ends.
"Trucks piled up at the terminals. Some Island potato shippers were losing $10,000 a day because of the delays," Allison told viewers, when recapping the previous week.
"Fresh produce and liquid oxygen for hospitals were held up on the mainland."
That backup led to a decision to send in the Louis St-Laurent, a Coast Guard icebreaker, which quickly got the ferries going again.
On board the icebreaker, Capt. John Burdock explained that the conditions on the Northumberland Strait had created thick layers of ice that could be measured in metres in some cases.
"I'm sure there's ridges and rafts here that we've gone through ... I don't think I'd be exaggerating if I said they were up to 30 feet," said Burdock.
The National reported the icebreaker was due to remain in the vicinity for a few more days.