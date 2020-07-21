The flooding that created 'lake front property' in suburban Winnipeg

A cardboard sign claimed "lake front property" was for sale.

The spray-painted letters, in addition to the sign's placement on a flooded lawn in suburban Winnipeg, was an indication it was a joke.

Torrential rains had poured down on parts of southern Manitoba and when it hit the saturated ground in Winnipeg, that water had to go somewhere else.

Lawns, streets, farm fields and various buildings, including a local computer firm, had all been flooded. A Prime Time News report that aired on July 28, 1993, showed a family canoeing down a street, three days after the rain started to fall.

A sign posted outside a Winnipeg home in July 1993 displayed an apparent sense of humour about the flooding that had occurred there. (Prime Time News/CBC Archives)

All that rain had also caused the city's Red and Assiniboine rivers to rise "to their highest level since 1975," reporter Alan Habbick told viewers.

Prime Time News visited a farm outside the city, where the soaking wet ground left potato farmers unable to access their spuds.

"Even if we could physically drive through these conditions, we just can't get this crop harvested in a way that we can get it to the customer," said Don Kroeker, a local potato producer.

The potato problem was also an issue for Old Dutch, the potato-chip maker that had to, in turn, lay off 80 of its workers because of supply issues.

Habbick said the good news for Winnipeggers was that it appeared the city would get a break from the rainy weather in the days ahead.