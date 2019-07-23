Skip to Main Content
The disco trend wasn't just about music
Archives

The disco trend wasn't just about music

The beat of the music went hand-in-hand with the ring of the cash register for clothing retailers in 1979.

'Slit skirts and cossack pants' were seen on dance floors and beyond in 1979 Halifax

CBC Archives ·
The beat of the music goes hand-in-hand with the ding of the cash register for clothing retailers in 1979. 1:22

Disco wasn't dead just yet in 1979 Halifax.

Rather, the music trend was driving people to retailers where they could find clothes with the right look.

"Both males and females are more conscious about their appearance before stepping out," reported the CBC's Frank Beazley.

As a result, the ka-ching of cash registers was ringing out to the disco beat.

'It's the '70s'

A client chooses a disco-appropriate dress at a Halifax clothing store. (Newsday/CBC Archives)

The clothes appealed to the 17-35 age group, and could be seen not only on dance floors.

"Slit skirts, cossack pants and unbuttoned shirts can be seen on high school and university campuses," added Beazley.

As the music thumped at an area nightclub, Beazley asked one of two DJs standing behind the turntables just what disco was.

"Disco basically is a pulse. It's a heartbeat," said the DJ, as couples and singles took a spin on the dance floor. "It's a place where people come, act crazy, do their thing, and enjoy the music." 

"It's the '70s," he went on, before excusing himself while picking up a set of headphones. "It's going to be here for another five years or so."

A disco was a place where people could "act crazy" and "enjoy the music," said a Halifax DJ. (Newsday/CBC Archives)
 

Related Stories