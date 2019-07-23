The disco trend wasn't just about music

Disco wasn't dead just yet in 1979 Halifax.

Rather, the music trend was driving people to retailers where they could find clothes with the right look.

"Both males and females are more conscious about their appearance before stepping out," reported the CBC's Frank Beazley.

As a result, the ka-ching of cash registers was ringing out to the disco beat.

'It's the '70s'

A client chooses a disco-appropriate dress at a Halifax clothing store. (Newsday/CBC Archives)

The clothes appealed to the 17-35 age group, and could be seen not only on dance floors.

"Slit skirts, cossack pants and unbuttoned shirts can be seen on high school and university campuses," added Beazley.

As the music thumped at an area nightclub, Beazley asked one of two DJs standing behind the turntables just what disco was.

"Disco basically is a pulse. It's a heartbeat," said the DJ, as couples and singles took a spin on the dance floor. "It's a place where people come, act crazy, do their thing, and enjoy the music."

"It's the '70s," he went on, before excusing himself while picking up a set of headphones. "It's going to be here for another five years or so."