The cat who looked like 'a big elephant' compared to other felines

A five-and-a-half minute segment on a 35-pound cat?

Hey, it was Midday and it was a truly humongous cat.

Fluffy was the cat's name and the human he lived with, Reg Logan, appeared on the CBC program back on June 19, 1987.

"Fluffy is not an ordinary house cat. He weighs 35 pounds and he's over three feet long," Midday's Peter Downie told viewers, perhaps understating how notable the animal really was.

'How many cats is that?'

Reg Logan said Fluffy had been a bigger-than-average cat from the time he was a kitten. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Logan, who spoke to Midday from his home in Lower Sackville, N.S., said Fluffy had been part of a litter with another kitten, but he ended up growing a lot bigger.

"As a kitten, yeah, he was unusually pretty large, you know? He looks like a big elephant alongside of his brother," Logan said, who noted he'd confirmed Fluffy's mass by placing him on a scale at his mother-in-law's home.

And what did this Garfield-like cat eat?

"He'll eat anything, except baloney," said Logan, laughing. "Baloney, he won't eat."

At one point, Logan held up Fluffy so Midday cameras could see him.

Downie laughed and asked: "How many cats is that?"