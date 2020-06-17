The Canada geese that rode a truck from the 416 to the 506

Hundreds of Canada geese were heading out east, though it wasn't a typical migration journey.

They were being trucked to New Brunswick in June of 1993, as part of an effort to repopulate provincial wetlands.

The birds had come from Toronto, where some residents were happy to see them move from the 416 to the 506.

"Hogtown couldn't be more pleased," the CBC's Kas Roussy told viewers, when reporting on the Maritimes-bound geese on The National on June 26, 1993.

The 'delight' of N.B.

There were lots of Canada geese living in Toronto at the time that biologists were involved in moving 500 of the birds out to New Brunswick in 1993. (The National/CBC Archives)

It seemed, at the very least, Toronto had enough Canada geese hanging around the city to spare a few for relocation.

But as Roussy pointed out, "Ontario's nuisance is New Brunswick's delight."

The birds arrived in Chipman, N.B., where they were greeted by some locals who wanted to see the incoming feathered New Brunswickers.

"Something should come out of Toronto that's decent," one man joked to Roussy.