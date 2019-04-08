The birth of the Chicken McNugget and the ensuing demand for poultry

The birth of a new McDonald's product known as the Chicken McNugget meant the death of a lot of chickens.

Thirty-five years ago, Rene Arend, the chef who perfected the McNugget was a guest on CBC's Front Page Challenge and he was asked about the impact it was having.

The chef who helped develop McDonald's Chicken McNuggets was a guest on CBC's Front Page Challenge in 1984. (Mark Duncan/Associated Press)

His appearance on the program came at a time when it was reported North Americans were spending half their food budget at restaurants.

What seemed most difficult for the show's panel to swallow was that a "chef" was at the top of the food chain at the fast-food giant.