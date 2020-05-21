The bakery that's been fired up about making bread since 1885

Bread-making has become trendy lately, but it's been an ongoing ritual at one eastern Ontario bakery since before Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland were provinces.

That would be Grahame's Bakery, of Kemptville, Ont., a facility that has been in operation since 1885.

In May of 1989, the then century-old bakery was profiled by reporter Mark Van Dusen on CBC's Midday.

Van Dusen explained that all the bread made there was baked in a brick oven, the same way it had been for 104 years, with a fire burning to heat the incoming loaves.

Ken Grahame is seen working at his Kemptville, Ont., bakery in 1989. (Midday/CBC Archives)

"It gets the kind of glow on that owner Ken Grahame prizes for bread-baking," said Van Dusen, as viewers saw Grahame retrieving fresh loaves of bread from the wood-burning oven.

"While it may seem like stale technology for some, he says the wood-fired way is the only way."

The bakery was in the news because a pioneer village in British Columbia had looked to the facility for reference, as it built a wood-fired bakery of its own.

The Kemptville bakery has kept its wood oven burning into the Instagram age, with a third generation of the Grahame family operating it today, according to its website.