The antique farm equipment that was looking for a home

Stan Reynolds's farm was home to "maybe the biggest collection of historic farm equipment in Canada," according to Knowlton Nash on CBC's The National on May 28, 1980.

And the vintage equipment had been "just rusting away" while Reynolds tried to find a new owner to take care of it.

"So far, governments have not shown much interest," said Nash.

Reynolds's collection included an 19th-century steam tractor, as well as combines, threshers, and more tractors.

A part of our heritage

Reporter Don Newman said the antique farm equipment had helped make Western Canada into "the breadbasket of the world." (The National/CBC Archives)

"Some people might think this is a lot of old junk," said reporter Don Newman as he walked among the machines on the farm in Wetaskiwin, Alta. "But not Stan Reynolds."

Reynolds, who had been collecting the machinery for over 30 years, estimated its value at $6 million.

And he thought that it occupied a place in Canadian history, said Newman.

Reynolds didn't want to make money from his collection, but he did want to make sure that whoever took ownership of it would take care of it.

Three-way 'tug-of-war'

"If the provincial government of Alberta does not want the collection, then we will have to consider offering it to another province," said Stan Reynolds. (The National/CBC Archives)

"That could set off a tug-of-war between three provincial governments over who gets it," explained Newman.

Alberta had been offered Reynolds's machinery in 1974, with the condition it be restored and exhibited in a museum. But the province had never got back to him.

Tired of waiting, Reynolds offered the equipment to B.C. and Saskatchewan. And just like that, Alberta was interested.

"It could be a coincidence," said Newman. "But with two other provinces showing interest, early next month three members of the Alberta cabinet will personally inspect Reynolds's collection."

Today Reynolds's collection can be seen by the public at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum, a provincially operated museum in Wetaskiwin.