That time Evel Knievel jumped 13 Mack trucks in Toronto

Forty-five years ago, daredevil motorcyclist Evel Knievel was finalizing his plan to jump the Snake River Canyon in Idaho.

But there was the matter of 13 Mack trucks in Toronto first.

"With a two-hour rock session by the Lighthouse setting the mood, the more than 21,000 fans awaited their hero," said CBC reporter Bill Copps, filing a report the next day on Aug. 21, 1974.

Taking up the challenge

Knievel was the headline attraction at Exhibition Place, which was aglow with stadium lights by night as the colours of the midway of the Canadian National Exhibition could be seen in the distance.

Until then, said Copps, 11 Mack trucks had been Knievel's maximum — until the CNE challenged him to jump an additional two.

The stuntman takes a warm-up spin on his motorcycle before the main event. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

Knievel entered the stadium in true daredevil fashion, popping a wheelie and riding solely on the rear wheel of his growling machine.

Clad in his signature white leather jumpsuit accented with blue bars, white stars and a cape, he took a moment to address the crowd, speaking of his upcoming jump in Idaho. He said he didn't fear death or the afterlife.

Before the jump

"If something should happen to me, I'll just get somewhere quicker where we're all going one day," Knievel reassured the crowd before performing the stunt. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

"Dying is a part of living, and I will sit there, and have a beer, and I'll wait for you," he told the audience, which responded with cheers, laughter, and a call of "Right on!"

Then, Knievel climbed on his motorcycle and took a few passes on the field to whip up the crowd.

"A final slap on the back from a helper, and the crowd learned: this is it," said Copps.

On the approach to the upward ramp, Knievel accelerated and then was airborne.

Success!

The crowd of 21,000 roared when Knievel successfully jumped 13 Mack trucks on his motorcycle. (CBLT News/CBC Archives)

When he landed on the downward ramp on the other side of the 13 trucks, the roar of the crowd was ecstatic.

"The came the triumphant run amid the wild acclaim of the audience," said Copps, as Knievel crossed the field again to tip his helmet in thanks to the crowd.

"I will never forget you and I hope I come back after the canyon jump," Knievel said on the mic, waving as the audience whistled its approval.

"Snake River Canyon, he's all yours," finished Copps.

On Sept. 8, 1974, Knievel used the Sky-Cycle, a motorcycle equipped with a steam-powered rocket, on his attempt to jump the 1,600-foot-wide canyon.

But according to the Globe and Mail, his parachute deployed early and instead of clearing the gap, he nosedived into it.

He survived to collect guaranteed earnings of $6 million.