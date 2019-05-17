80 years ago, Canada rolled out the red carpet for the royal tour

The red carpet that had been rolled over concrete was a clue Canada was eager to impress its royal guests.

"We may expect at any moment now to see the King and Queen come down this short gangway and be greeted by the royal salute," a CBC Radio announcer told listeners on May 17, 1939.

King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth, were about to disembark from the ship Empress of Australia in Quebec City and formally kick off their highly anticipated royal tour — the first such by a reigning monarch in Canada.

Trumpeters were standing by to sound a welcome to the sovereign and his wife at the start of their Canadian adventure, along with a group of Mounties who had symmetrically assembled on either side of the gangway.

'His foot is on Canadian soil'

"Here comes the King down the gangway, followed by the Queen," the announcer excitedly told listeners, as loud cheers could be heard in the background.

"The King saluting the prime minister, his foot is on Canadian soil and the royal tour has begun."

'Canada herself is news'

King George VI delivers a radio broadcast to the British Empire on May 24, 1939. (National Film Board of Canada/Library and Archives Canada/PA-122957)