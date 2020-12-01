Fir real: finding 'the right tree' at Christmas

You want to know what you're seeking before you buy a Christmas tree and haul it home.

That's why Midday's Kathryn O'Hara had tips to share with viewers on how to find a good Christmas tree back in 1985.

"Part of the ritual is finding the right tree," O'Hara told viewers in a segment that aired on Dec. 12, 1985, during the first holiday season that Midday had been on air.

"If you shop in the city, your choice is limited to corner lots or nurseries."

More choice outside the city?

Kathryn O'Hara said that anyone buying a bundled, pre-cut Christmas tree could find it challenging to envision exactly how it would look once unfurled at home. (Midday/CBC Archives)

She warned that trees sold in these places are often bundled up, making it hard to tell exactly how they will look when freed from their wrappings.

O'Hara also mentioned the way the trees had to be prepared in order to get them to those lots and nurseries for sale.

"Commercial trees are often cut down in late autumn, so they may be dried out already," O'Hara added.

O'Hara said a trip to a tree farm was the way to avoid these problems, as you could cut down a fresh tree and select one that you had viewed from all sides.

Popular picks

Tree farmer Irmy Underwood is seen discussing the attributes of several popular types of Christmas trees, during a conversation with Midday's Kathryn O'Hara in 1985. (Midday/CBC Archives)

"The prices are usually less than pre-cut trees, but you have to look carefully all the same," she explained, during a visit to one such farm.

"A cultivated tree that's been pruned diligently should be near perfect — not all of them are."

She name-checked the Scotch pine as "a perennial favourite" at Christmas, noting that balsam firs and spruce trees were popular as well.

Tree farmer Irmy Underwood said the Scotch pine held onto its needles well, though she believed the balsam fir could one day be the most popular type of Christmas tree.

Spruces need their water

Tree farmer Irmy Underwood showed Kathryn O'Hara a spruce tree and conveyed the message that it's very important to keep watering any spruce tree put on display inside a home. (Midday/CBC Archives)

Underwood had specific advice for those who chose to put a spruce tree on display.

"The spruce is a very nice tree ... and it holds its needles quite well, but if you let a spruce dry out, within one week you have a bare tree and a fire truck," said Underwood.

"Very, very important — in the spruce, it needs a stand which holds a lot of water."

It depends where you live

Midday used an on-screen graphic to show the prices that Christmas trees were being sold at in selected parts of Canada. (Midday/CBC Archives)

O'Hara also talked about the prices people could expect to pay for a typical Christmas tree.

There was a range, as Midday illustrated with a graphic that looked like it belonged in a Nintendo game.

And what you paid depended on where you lived.

Six-foot pines were being sold for $25 at a Halifax YMCA, while a Toronto nursery was selling all its five- to seven-foot trees for the same price, which adjusted for inflation would be more than twice that price today.

In Vancouver, O'Hara said five-foot firs were selling for $11.

"But Yellowknife boasts the best deal of all," she said. "Trees are free. You just go out in the woods and cut the one you like."