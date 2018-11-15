It wasn't the G7 before Canada joined it
No invite for Canada when Britain, France, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and West Germany met in 1975
'Nothing personal involved'
According to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the French president had written to indicate the conference was intended to be small and there was no intended slight in not inviting Canada.
"He doesn't consider it as a world meeting, but as a summit of those five [not including Italy]," Trudeau told reporters at a news conference.
"He invited Italy for particular reasons, because Italy presently holds the chairmanship of the European Community and he hoped we would understand that there was nothing personal involved."
The decision to exclude Canada, however, was met with some disappointment in Ottawa.
The CBC's David Halton reported that Canada continued to push hard for a seat at the table right up until the last minute — and Trudeau's name even appeared as a listed speaker on an agenda document and was accidentally read aloud by an Italian official at a pre-conference briefing.
"The fact that this was on an agenda paper 48 hours before the summit is an indication of the fact that a number of the powers represented really did expect Canada to turn up," Halton said.
'A little sad'
Canada's absence was also noticed by summit observers like journalist Rupert Cornwall, the Paris correspondent for the Financial Times of London.
"I think it's a little sad, because if Canada is not, perhaps, as big an economy in money terms yet as Italy or Britain, say, its importance as a raw materials supplier in the world is so great that it probably would have been wise to invite it," Cornwall told CBC News.
And in July of 1981, it was Trudeau who welcomed his fellow G7 members to Montebello, Que., when the summit was hosted on Canadian soil for the first time.
As the CBC's Brian Stewart then reported for The National, those seven countries' economies accounted for half the world's gross national product, at the time of the Canadian-hosted summit.