In 1980, some thought Alberta should separate from Canada

No Liberal candidate was elected in Alberta or Saskatchewan on Monday's federal election, leaving each province without a single MP in the minority Liberal government.

The next day, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his intention to call an expert panel "aimed at suggesting ways to improve Alberta's role within Confederation," according to CBC News.

"At the news conference, Kenney said he has already heard political moderates muse openly about Alberta separation," said the story.

It wasn't the first time that Albertans, politically moderate or otherwise, had spoken about separation.

Built-up resentment

A January 1981 CBC News special called Alienation: Our Uneasy West catalogued some of the grievances Western Canada had against federal governments in Central Canada.

"In 1967, Montreal asked for $150 million to help pay for Expo. Prairie farmers asked for $200 million to subsidize them," said reporter David Burt.

"The East got their money; the West got turned down."

More examples followed: a request to help sell western wheat in 1969 that was denied, and an $8-million Royal Commission on bilingualism that went ahead, but no support for a study on western alienation.

To cap the list was the country's new flag of 1965.

"Even choosing a red maple leaf — rarely seen in the west — as Canada's national emblem [is a grievance]," said Burt.

A 'bargaining tool'

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau dismissed the emerging separation threat as nothing more than "a bargaining tool" of western premiers, according to CBC's The National.

In October 1980 he had begun negotiations with the provinces over proposed changes to the Canadian Constitution.

At a news conference, Trudeau had been asked about separatist sentiment fuelled by his proposals and an upcoming budget that was expected to levy new energy taxes.

"The chances of western separatism are absolutely nil," he said. "Canadians are Canadians, and I don't think they'll fall for that kind of thing except as bargaining tools by the premiers."

And he suggested the west should "take a page from the Quebec book" by electing representation at the federal level.

"Get into governments in Ottawa and scream for more at that level, too, rather than always sit on the opposition benches," he advised.

Lougheed agreed

The same day, the Alberta premier seemed to agree with the prime minister.

"I don't think that people in Western Canada want to separate," Peter Lougheed told reporter Don Newman. "They want to be a part of the mainstream of Canadian life."

But he said some of the complaints Albertans had were justified.

Lest anyone think separation was a fringe movement, Stanley Roberts of the Canada West Foundation think-tank said it was a "very real and a growing threat."

"It's being supported by the businessmen, by the business community ... it isn't at the working class level," said Roberts. "It was, and those people are still there [but] it's moving through government circles and into the boardrooms. It's a frightening thing."

Rallying for separation

The movement was still growing less than two months later, as evidenced at a rally in Eckville, Alta., about 180 kilometres north of Calgary.

Elmer Knutson, founder of the Western Canada Federation (also known as WestFed), had drawn more than 650 people to hear his arguments for western separation despite frigid temperatures.

"How many people in this audience really believe in separatism is an open question," said Newman. "But separatists like Knutson are tapping a stream of prairie populism that runs deep in the political history of Alberta."