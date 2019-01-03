How Canadians became citizens of their own country in 1947
Until the Canadian Citizenship Act, Canadians were considered British subjects
"I speak as a citizen of Canada."
So declared the prime minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King, at the very first Canadian citizenship ceremony, on Jan. 3, 1947.
Up until the time the Canadian Citizenship Act came into effect on January 1 of that year, Canadians were British subjects who lived in Canada. Now they were Canadian citizens, on paper.
The prime minister was, in fact, issued the very first certificate, numbered 0001.
King was addressing officials at the ceremony, including the act's proponent, Paul Martin (the father of the future prime minister).
'Without citizenship, much else is meaningless'
In the company of 25 other recipients, he pointed out that his fellow new citizens were from communities widely scattered across Canada, and from countries around the world.
Just two years after the end of the Second World War, he referenced Canada's contribution of "sons and daughters" to that war and the First World War.
"In world affairs our country has an outstanding record of responsibility and integrity," he asserted.