How a sudden crisis at Air Canada left travellers scrambling

The workers on the ground were suddenly on strike, and that meant Air Canada's planes were stuck there too.

And so were the 40,000 passengers who flew Air Canada each day in August 1978.

"The scramble for tickets is on," said CBC reporter Michael Vaughan, taking the pulse of what the situation meant for passengers at airports in Montreal, Winnipeg and Toronto.

According to the Globe and Mail, the abrupt labour disruption began when the ground service union "reacted angrily to an agreement between the airline and its pilots."

Travel plans disrupted, too

"I've always been Liberal, but I just changed," said a passenger who described the strike as "deplorable." (The National/CBC Archives)

In Montreal, the airline contacted passengers by telephone to tell them not to show up at the airport. In Winnipeg, screens displaying the status of flights showed a long list of the word CANCELLED.

And in Saskatoon, five Calgary-bound passengers crammed into a taxi to complete their journey.

At the airport in Toronto, only "a few planes" were expected to arrive from overseas, said Vaughan.

"So, until it's needed again, the fleet is mothballed," he continued. Routine maintenance was still happening, but 125 aircraft had nowhere to fly.

Inside the terminal, a frustrated passenger called it "a deplorable situation."

Other arrangements

Ticket agents could offer only sympathy to the passengers who showed up at the airport -- or seats on another airline. (The National/CBC Archives)

"I can call CP Air and see if they have anything for you," a ticket agent was heard telling a passenger, as others were seen on the phone. But the CP Air counter was "packed" with people trying the same thing in person.

And given that CP Air covered "about a quarter" of the air business in Canada, and it was "peak season," a lot of people were simply being turned away.

It was the same story at the city's Union Station.

"All the cars that we have available, we have assigned to trains right now," said a spokesman for VIA Rail.

Back at the Toronto airport, the annoyed passenger shook his head.

"You know what they say: If you've got time to spare, go by air."

Air Canada had 125 aircraft with nowhere to fly, leading the airline to place some of them in storage for the duration of the strike. (The National/CBC Archives)

The Globe and Mail reported that the airline experienced a 10-day shutdown due to striking ground crews.