Ham for the holidays? A real-life tale of last-minute shopping woe

Lots of people hope to get home for Christmas, but not everyone hopes to get ham for Christmas.

That's what Pete Soucy found out when he once bought a ham for a former girlfriend years ago.

"It was so late that the only thing that was open that I could find was a grocery store," Soucy said, when telling the story on CBC's Midday during a 1993 segment on last-minute Christmas shopping.

"So, I ended up getting my girlfriend at the time, a ham."

Midday co-host Kevin Newman laughed out loud when hearing this story.

"That must have gone over real well," he said.

"Not real well, no," Soucy said. "It looked bad just mainly in comparison to what she got me, which was a really nice jacket."