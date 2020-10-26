Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch Live
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Arts & Entertainment
History
Sports
Halloween costumes shown on CBC-TV over the years
Social Sharing
·
Photos
Halloween costumes shown on CBC-TV over the years
A selection of Halloween costumes that caught the eye of CBC over the years.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 9:38 AM ET | Last Updated: October 28
At the beginning of image gallery
At the end of the image stream
Hide caption
Toggle Fullscreen
1 of 0
now