Gardening as extreme sport on the slopes of Mount Royal

"Relaxing, peaceful and low on exertion," are the words used by host Wendy Mesley to describe the way most people view the activity of gardening.

Not so for the men and women tasked with planting 150,000 seedlings in a very challenging landscape, as John Curtin reported to Midday in August 1994.

That year, 12 "intrepid" gardeners were using climbing harnesses and spikes to haul themselves to their jobs, where "the watchword," warned Curtin, is "watch out."

One gardener smiled as he described getting caught by something rolling down toward him.

"Suddenly I see this thing in front of me, boom, boom boom," he said. His knee took the hit, and "it was blue for a couple of days."

A gardener, packs and rope at hand, proceeds with planting on Mount Royal's slopes. (Midday/CBC Archives)

"Most of the gardeners," Curtin said, "took a course in mountain climbing," which could account for the lack of serious accidents to that point.

But this was no mere beautification project. The shrubs, which were indigenous to the area, were cultivated in nurseries and were being planted to stop erosion.

A gardener plants seedlings on the slope of Mount Royal, in a 1994 attempt to stop erosion. (Midday/CBC Archives)

City of Montreal Foreman Daniel Desjardins explained the seriousness of neglecting the problem.

"If there's nothing to stabilize the soil, the trees will go down and all the soil will go down," he said.

'A heaven in here'

In spite of the intensity of the work, being on the mountain was a reward in itself, thanks to the fresh air, the solitude and the view.

"We know the city is below, but it's like a heaven in here a little bit," explained one landscaper.