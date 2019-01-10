Don't toss that losing lottery ticket

You could win, even if you lost.

In 1982 it was worthwhile to hold on to Wintario lottery stubs that didn't win a share of the jackpot.

That's because the Ontario government ran a program called Half Back, in which every losing $1 ticket could be redeemed for 50 cents toward a theatre ticket to a maximum of $2 per admission.

"Everything from pirouettes to puppets were eligible," said reporter Michael McIvor. "And it was a big success."

An earlier version of the program allowed losing lottery buyers to cash in on Canadian paperback books.

Its popularity was harder to pin down, but Marilyn Mint of the Canadian Book Publishers Council believed "the greatest success of the Half Back program was the exposure of Canadian authors."

The ticket buy-back program was expanded to include Canadian books as well as live theatre. (The National/CBC Archives)

Records a 'smash hit'

An earlier version of the project, in 1979, experimented with offering discounts on Canadian music. Homegrown movies and magazines were the beneficiaries in another phase of the test.

"We are more than satisfied with the results," said Bruce McCaffrey, Ontario's minister of culture. "We've got a tremendous promotional vehicle here, which I'd like to see enlarged substantially."

McCaffrey said the province was sure to keep the program going for at least another year.

"Yes, we'll make it happen," he said.

The Wintario Half Back program on books ended in May 1983 and a buy-back deal on magazines lasted into January 1984.