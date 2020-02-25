Complaining about the cost of living, 1968 edition
There didn't seem to be any category of spending that hadn't seen an increase
It used to be that food took the biggest bite out of a household budget. But in March 1968, CBC reporter Glen Julian said that was changing — and not for the better.
"It's no secret that the average family is finding it tougher to pay for things these days," said Julian off the top of a CBC News report, as he pushed a cart along a narrow, cluttered grocery aisle.
Now the most expensive thing was housing. Apartment rents were up $15 to $60 per month.
Julian said it was part of a trend that was seeing the cost of living going up "steadily, and more quickly than ever before."
Energy edging up
"Local transportation in many parts of Canada has gone up 37 per cent in the last five years," said Julian, as the report showed images of buses and cars.
Energy, in the form of hydro, gasoline and furnace fuel, was also escalating in price.
Restaurant meals were also on the table, up by more than 32 per cent in the last five years.
"Some workers bring their own lunches," said Julian. "And they talk about the high cost of living."
A woman in cat-eye glasses and a white smock was one such worker, and she had a quick answer for what was costing her more lately.
"Cigarettes, rising in price," she said. "Fifty-seven cents for a small package."
Her colleague noted she couldn't "take an apartment" because the cost was "too high."
"It's the price of booze that gets me," said a third worker, and he laughed. "Used to be 15 cents for a draft."
Draft — a small glass of beer on tap — had gone up to 20 cents, he clarified.
Wages were also up
But, as Julian pointed out, banks were offering more interest on savings — five per cent, according to a sign in a bank window.
And even though the costs of children's clothing and shoes were up, so were wages — "at least seven per cent on average," said Julian.
Then there were entertainment expenses: recreation and reading, including newspapers and magazines.
"But the average citizen is buying more of them, and he is buying more phonograph records," said Julian, as the camera went inside a record store.
"The going gets tougher as you try to get married," said the reporter.
A young groom-to-be professed shock at the cost of a marriage license: $10, when he'd been expecting a fee of $3. (That $10 in 1968 is equivalent to $74 today, according to the Bank of Canada.)
"The cost of living is the highest I've ever known it to be," said a woman at the grocery store. "It must be a great strain on people with families."
Lifestyle choices
If it cost a lot to live, that was a choice many people were consciously making, suggested Julian.
"Many like to live with a high standard, no matter what the cost," he said.
The Consumer Price Index, a monthly statistical survey of a list of goods and services used by Canadians, was going to be adjusted to reflect up-to-date lifestyles by adding pet foods and accommodations.
"A couple of years ago, we bought a bag of potatoes for under a dollar and made it last as long as it could," said Julian. "Today, with our frozen and instant food mentality, we can get potatoes in a dozen ways."