Change was coming to the Château Laurier of the '80s

The Château Laurier is one of the best-known features of the Ottawa skyline near Parliament Hill.

But a proposed addition to the building has proven controversial, prompting Canadian comedian Tom Green to campaign against it by hosting a picnic yesterday to rally opponents to the architectural update.

It wouldn't be the first time the historic railway hotel has undergone change.

'Elegant atmosphere'

In 1985, the CBC's Debora Sweeney told viewers about the hotel's effort to project "sophistication without stuffiness" — and it began on the outside.

"It starts from the sidewalk of Rideau Street," said a spokesman. "You have this covered driveway which we call a porte cochère, which has a glass roof that doesn't darken the entrance."

Green hoarding covering the construction would be coming down the following day.

Inside, hand-carved wood panels and ceilings had been restored, and a new reception desk had been installed.

"The thing they're trying to create in there [is] the old elegant atmosphere of the '20s and '30s, with facilities that are up to par for 1985," he went on.

CBC Radio's Ottawa studio was located on the top floor of the Château Laurier, as seen in this still from a 1955 CBC-TV broadcast. (Here and There/CBC Archives)

At the time, the Château was also home to CBC Radio's Ottawa studio — a throwback to the 1920s origins of radio in Canada, when Canadian National Railways had its own radio network.

The CBC moved out in 2005 when it consolidated its Ottawa operations into a single building on Sparks Street.

By then, the Château had undergone another change, albeit one that was not visible to the casual observer.

'Tradition and all that'

The Chateau Laurier in Ottawa is looking for a buyer and could go for as much as $60 million in 1987. 0:48

In April 1987, two years after the facelift, CN announced it was putting five of its historic hotels up for sale.

According to the Globe and Mail, the properties were the Château Laurier, Hotel Vancouver, Jasper Park Lodge, the Macdonald in Edmonton and the Queen Elizabeth in Montreal.

"People in the hotel business say this hotel could sell for as much as $60 million," said reporter Karen Flanagan McCarthy. "It could sell for even more."

Ottawans interviewed on the street were against a sale.

"I think that's terrible," said a woman, who cited "tradition and all that stuff" when the reporter asked why.

"It's a beautiful Château," said another. "We should keep it."

According to the Globe and Mail, Canadian Pacific was the successful buyer in January 1988, beating out "five major bidders" for the chain that included the Château Laurier and what had by then become eight other properties. CP Hotels merged with Fairmont Hotels in 1999.

In 2013, according to the Ottawa Citizen, the hotel was sold to its current owner, Larco Investments, but the Fairmont company continued managing it.