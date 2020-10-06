Long before food delivery apps like DoorDash, Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats, a Calgary company had the solution for hungry residents who didn't want to cook or go out.

It was called Waiters En Route, and it didn't just offer "typical delivery fare," said CBC reporter Lavonne Boutcher in the fall of 1992.

"You can order anything from fettuccine to Indian curry through these guys," said Boutcher, capturing a busy night at the company.

Its slogan: We Bring the Restaurants to You.

Stay-at-home diners

The company's dispatchers took orders by phone, then conveyed the information to the drivers on radios installed inside their cars. (Alberta News/CBC Archives)

Waiters En Route was "tapping into a growing market of stay-at-home diners," with drivers wearing branded jackets in company cars carrying insulated bags.

"We have people — singles — who don't want to go out to restaurants, don't want to bother with the fuss of getting dressed up," said Steve Capp, describing the company's customers.

He said "the elderly" and "people who can't get around as easily" also made up the company's clientele.

All they had to do was "pick up the phone," and Waiters En Route had staff answering to take orders.

"But I think the majority of our customers would be two-income families," he said, noting they were "busy" and "just don't have the time to cook."

Expanding company

"We've had pizza and Chinese food for over 25 years now, and people are tired of it," said Steve Capp of Waiters En Route. (Alberta News/CBC Archives)

So far, there were "a dozen" restaurants on the company's roster, said Boutcher, with plans to boost that number to 20.

Capp said there were benefits for the restaurants, including a "whole new market for delivery that they never had before."

"We can do it for them at a much lower cost than they can do it for themselves."

Waiters En Route was still a "lean operation," said Boutcher. But it was growing: its four computers would "soon be linked to fax machines inside the restaurants."

The two-year-old company had grown to 15 employees and was planning to expand its delivery zone beyond the downtown, as well as open an Edmonton operation the following spring.