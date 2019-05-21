Be the North: The Toronto Raptors who have embraced life in Canada

They're just like us? The super-tall, super-skilled, millionaire members of the Toronto Raptors?

In some ways, yes. Because they are living in the same country as us, they have to, in some ways, be the North, too.

Because when they're not on the basketball court, they're living their day-to-day lives in Canada.

'Cold-ass weather' and bagged milk

They're putting up with the "cold-ass weather," as one Raptor memorably put it, trying to make their way to games in a crowded city and learning to live with the way milk is packaged in some parts of Canada.

Terrible lol <a href="https://t.co/VEAcsr97M1">https://t.co/VEAcsr97M1</a> —@DGreen_14

That would be current Raptor Danny Green, by the way, who (jokingly?) suggested a few months ago that bagged milk, ubiquitous in Ontario, is "something that needs to change."

More recently there have even been claims on social media that Kawhi Leonard was spotted signing up for a credit card at a well-known Canadian department store chain.

As the folks behind the HBC Mastercard we can’t confirm or deny - we sure hope you’re right 🤞 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeStay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeStay</a> <a href="https://t.co/O3kAztqceA">pic.twitter.com/O3kAztqceA</a> —@CapitalOneCA

Whether that's true or not, the mind-boggling idea that the superstar Raptor who recently launched an epic buzzer beater could be doing his own shopping got us thinking about all the Toronto ballers who have embraced life in the 416.

Subway riders, like the rest of us

First, Dwane Casey was forced to ride the subway to a playoff game. Then he had to live through the team's heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Brooklyn -- as did Drake, as seen in the photo above. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

There was the time, for example, that former coach Dwane Casey rode the subway to a playoff game five years ago.

Why? Because he'd been unable to drive in, as a result of road closures for a marathon in downtown Toronto.

The future NBA Coach of the Year even put in an impromptu plug for the TTC service he used as an emergency travel tool.

"It's great," Casey said. "I recommend it to everybody. Just not on Game 7."

It ended up being a rough day overall, though, because you know — the loss and everything.

The Red Rocket himself

Matt Bonner is seen at right defending against Ron Artest during a January 2006 NBA game in Toronto. (Aaron Harris/Canadian Press)

But Casey isn't the only Raptor known to have used Toronto's public transit system to get to work.

Matt Bonner was a well-known subway rider himself and his nickname, The Red Rocket, was in part inspired by this.

The well-liked 6'10" centre/forward, who played two seasons in Toronto, also married a Canadian he met while playing with the Raptors.

When he retired from the game, Bonner gave a shout-out to "the T-dot, the Hammer [and] everywhere else in Canada" in a humorous video he posted online.

'I am Toronto'

DeMar DeRozan (seen in the foreground) was traded to San Antonio in a blockbuster that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto (seen immediately behind DeRozan in the image above). (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Fan favourite DeMar DeRozan was another Raptor who seemed to be on board with living life in the Six.

When the all-star shooting guard signed a contract extension with the team, DeRozan famously declared: "I am Toronto."

"Outside of where I'm from, I represent this city harder than anybody," he added at the time of his re-signing. "I've got so many goals I want to accomplish still, I just can't wait to put that jersey back on and keep going."

Unfortunately, for DeRozan and Raptors fans, he didn't get to stay forever. He was traded to San Antonio in a surprise blockbuster trade that brought the aforementioned Leonard to Toronto last year.

The trade hit fans hard, though they gave DeRozan a standing ovation when he returned to the city in a Spurs jersey last February.

The film fan

Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson (54) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Zaza Pachulia during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 5, 2014, in Milwaukee. (Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press)

Another Raptor who seemed to make the most of his time in T.O. was Patrick Patterson, a forward who was also a major film buff.

During his four seasons with Toronto, Patterson was a regular attendee of the city's annual Toronto International Film Festival.

He even provided some film reviews at TIFF for CBC's Our Toronto. He'd also provided the show with his Oscar picks on a previous occasion.

TIFF attracts people of all ages, and all different backgrounds. Including - NBA players. Meet Patrick Patterson, our special TIFF 2015 correspondent. 6:21

"I have a lot of alarms on my phone," he told Our Toronto back in 2015, when the press pass-carrying Raptor was trying to stay on track to see 17 films over a nine-day stretch.

"Every single time a movie is coming up, it's on my calendar, my phone will probably go off an hour before," he said.

'My Toronto candy'

Reggie Evans talks to the CBC's Mark Kelley about candy. 0:25