Be the North: The Toronto Raptors who have embraced life in Canada
From bagged milk to bad weather, these NBA players have been able to adjust to life in Toronto
They're just like us? The super-tall, super-skilled, millionaire members of the Toronto Raptors?
In some ways, yes. Because they are living in the same country as us, they have to, in some ways, be the North, too.
Because when they're not on the basketball court, they're living their day-to-day lives in Canada.
'Cold-ass weather' and bagged milk
They're putting up with the "cold-ass weather," as one Raptor memorably put it, trying to make their way to games in a crowded city and learning to live with the way milk is packaged in some parts of Canada.
Terrible lol <a href="https://t.co/VEAcsr97M1">https://t.co/VEAcsr97M1</a>—@DGreen_14
That would be current Raptor Danny Green, by the way, who (jokingly?) suggested a few months ago that bagged milk, ubiquitous in Ontario, is "something that needs to change."
More recently there have even been claims on social media that Kawhi Leonard was spotted signing up for a credit card at a well-known Canadian department store chain.
As the folks behind the HBC Mastercard we can’t confirm or deny - we sure hope you’re right 🤞 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeStay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeStay</a> <a href="https://t.co/O3kAztqceA">pic.twitter.com/O3kAztqceA</a>—@CapitalOneCA
Whether that's true or not, the mind-boggling idea that the superstar Raptor who recently launched an epic buzzer beater could be doing his own shopping got us thinking about all the Toronto ballers who have embraced life in the 416.
Subway riders, like the rest of us
There was the time, for example, that former coach Dwane Casey rode the subway to a playoff game five years ago.
Why? Because he'd been unable to drive in, as a result of road closures for a marathon in downtown Toronto.
The future NBA Coach of the Year even put in an impromptu plug for the TTC service he used as an emergency travel tool.
"It's great," Casey said. "I recommend it to everybody. Just not on Game 7."
It ended up being a rough day overall, though, because you know — the loss and everything.
The Red Rocket himself
But Casey isn't the only Raptor known to have used Toronto's public transit system to get to work.
Matt Bonner was a well-known subway rider himself and his nickname, The Red Rocket, was in part inspired by this.
The well-liked 6'10" centre/forward, who played two seasons in Toronto, also married a Canadian he met while playing with the Raptors.
'I am Toronto'
Fan favourite DeMar DeRozan was another Raptor who seemed to be on board with living life in the Six.
When the all-star shooting guard signed a contract extension with the team, DeRozan famously declared: "I am Toronto."
"Outside of where I'm from, I represent this city harder than anybody," he added at the time of his re-signing. "I've got so many goals I want to accomplish still, I just can't wait to put that jersey back on and keep going."
Unfortunately, for DeRozan and Raptors fans, he didn't get to stay forever. He was traded to San Antonio in a surprise blockbuster trade that brought the aforementioned Leonard to Toronto last year.
The trade hit fans hard, though they gave DeRozan a standing ovation when he returned to the city in a Spurs jersey last February.
The film fan
Another Raptor who seemed to make the most of his time in T.O. was Patrick Patterson, a forward who was also a major film buff.
- What Toronto Raptor Patrick Patterson is looking forward to at TIFF 2016
- Patrick Patterson pens fan letter to Toronto on eve of NBA playoffs
During his four seasons with Toronto, Patterson was a regular attendee of the city's annual Toronto International Film Festival.
He even provided some film reviews at TIFF for CBC's Our Toronto. He'd also provided the show with his Oscar picks on a previous occasion.
"I have a lot of alarms on my phone," he told Our Toronto back in 2015, when the press pass-carrying Raptor was trying to stay on track to see 17 films over a nine-day stretch.
"Every single time a movie is coming up, it's on my calendar, my phone will probably go off an hour before," he said.
'My Toronto candy'
In 2010, the CBC's Mark Kelley sat down with Reggie Evans to talk about his love of candy.
Why? Because the power forward was, in Kelley's words, "a candy connoisseur."
Kelley brought Evans some Maynard's candies — a brand the Raptor, then in his second season with the team, had become acquainted with in Toronto.
"This is a good candy, right here in Toronto," said Evans, who had also dubbed it "my Toronto candy."
Building a bond with a local candy brand is surely one sign you are acclimatizing to your new town.
The superstar who stayed (for a while)
In August 2001, superstar Vince Carter announced that he'd decided to stick with the Raptors and he would sign a contract extension.
Some people thought he would be tempted to seek a big paycheque in another market, but Carter said there was more to being in the game than that.
"I can make millions of dollars somewhere else, but not be happy," he said.
"That's what it's all about, is being happy because the money's going to be there."
Three years later, the honeymoon was over, though, as Carter said he wanted to be moved out of Toronto.
Rob Babcock, then the team's general manager, said Carter wouldn't be traded — but that's exactly what happened that December.
When Carter came back to town the following spring, he got booed by Raptors fans in the stands.
Corrections
- This story initially misstated Matt Bonner's position as guard. He was a centre/forward.May 21, 2019 11:35 AM ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.